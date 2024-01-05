Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. 73 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.69% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

