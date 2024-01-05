Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.67

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.85. Replimune Group shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 105,172 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Replimune Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 90.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,233,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 586,336 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 106,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 207,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

