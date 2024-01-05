Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RSG traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

