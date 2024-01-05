Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 5th (AIRG, AJX, APH, APVO, BANC, BNTX, BODY, CAPR, CCBG, CETX)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH). They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR). They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS). They issued a sell rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG). They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC). TD Cowen issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND). They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

