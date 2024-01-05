Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 5th (AIRG, AJX, APH, APVO, BANC, BNTX, BODY, CAPR, CCBG, CETX)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR). They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS). They issued a sell rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG). They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC). TD Cowen issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND). They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

