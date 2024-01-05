Research Analysts Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,960,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

