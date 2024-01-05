Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.30). Approximately 34,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.93. The firm has a market cap of £485.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

