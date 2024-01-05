Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.30). Approximately 34,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.93. The firm has a market cap of £485.64 million, a P/E ratio of 786.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

