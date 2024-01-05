Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.