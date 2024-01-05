Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Retail Opportunity Investments
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Retail Opportunity Investments
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 crypto penny stocks under $5
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cal-Maine Stock: Buying the dip in America’s largest egg producer
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The 5 top-rated dividend stocks by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.