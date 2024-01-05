Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 56,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 83,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RZLT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RZLT

Rezolute Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.