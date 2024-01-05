Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $43.31 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. State Street Corp grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after buying an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $13,903,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

