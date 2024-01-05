Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPL traded up $10.85 on Friday, reaching $1,561.35. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,540. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,643.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,671.36.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

