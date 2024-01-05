Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,046.61. 190,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,450. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.99 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $489.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $994.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $909.11.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Sidus Space about to launch its share price into reversal?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Are top upgrades Micron, Lululemon & CrowdStrike buys right now?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.