Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

TRV traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.16. 63,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

