Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 3,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Rise Gold Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
