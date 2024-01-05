Robert W. Baird Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $555.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.03. 534,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.28. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

