Robin Alfonso Sells 3,218 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.59), for a total transaction of £52,035.06 ($66,261.38).

CVS Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,607 ($20.46). 131,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,912. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,674.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,364 ($17.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,226 ($28.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,561.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,743.72.

CVSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.19) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.18) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

