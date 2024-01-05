Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Trading Up 2.2%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKTW. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,773,000.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
