Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 11th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,304.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937 in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.