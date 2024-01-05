Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 11th.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Micron and AMD are the best semiconductors for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.