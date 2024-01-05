Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 4.4%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 608,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,287,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,438,000 after buying an additional 3,440,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

