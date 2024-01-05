ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 261,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 220,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

ROK Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of C$22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.60 million. Research analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

