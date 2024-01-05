Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Ross Stores worth $347,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

