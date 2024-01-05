Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Beachbody Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BODY traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 21,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.28.
Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter.
Beachbody Company Profile
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
