Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BODY traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 21,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beachbody Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beachbody by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beachbody in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beachbody by 26.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Featured Stories

