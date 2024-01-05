Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 14,697 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

