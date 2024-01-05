Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 859 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.