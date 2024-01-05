Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 125,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 278,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

