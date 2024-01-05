Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 1,218 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $672,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,761.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

