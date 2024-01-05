Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $7,328,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 76,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

