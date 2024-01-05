Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $448,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Masco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $63.73 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

