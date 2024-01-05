Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $401.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.44 and its 200 day moving average is $397.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

