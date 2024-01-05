Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $5.06 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.11 and a 200-day moving average of $375.53. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

