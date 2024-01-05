Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $505,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 88,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.90 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.