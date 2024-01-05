Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

Teradyne stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.