Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 681 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $401.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.