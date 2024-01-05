Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 793 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.29% of Davis Select International ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

BATS DINT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

