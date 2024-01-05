Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

