Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 69,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Biogen by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $260.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

