Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $62.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

