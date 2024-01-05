Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 3,669 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

