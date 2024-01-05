Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHG stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

