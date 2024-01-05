Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

TLT opened at $97.22 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

