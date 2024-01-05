Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.28.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 159.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

