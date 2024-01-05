Saba Software (OTCMKTS:SABA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 197,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 192,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Saba Software Stock Performance

About Saba Software

(Get Free Report)

Saba Software, Inc is a United States-based provider of cloud-based talent management solutions. The Company’s solutions are used by organizations to hire, develop, engage and inspire their people. The Company’s solutions include collaborative and social learning, external workforce training and monetization, coaching and career development, mobile talent management and new hire onboarding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.