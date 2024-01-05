Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.91. 368,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,378. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

