Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.41. 709,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,781. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.11. The company has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

