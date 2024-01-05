Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

MA traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.52. 321,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

