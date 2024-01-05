Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 250.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,152 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

