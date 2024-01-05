Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

LOW traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 534,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,689. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.