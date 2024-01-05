Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
VEA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 2,719,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,508,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
