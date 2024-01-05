Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,467,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,680,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

