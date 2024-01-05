Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $270.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.06 and a 12-month high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.